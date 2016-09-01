Sept 1 Genesco Inc

* Genesco reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $626 million versus I/B/E/S view $642.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* "lowering our full year outlook"

* Qtrly comparable sales for co reflected a 2 pct decrease in same store sales and a 1 pct decrease in e-commerce sales

* Guidance assumes a comparable sales decrease in low single digit range for full year

* Comparable sales for Q3 through august 27, 2016, are down 5 pct from same period last year

* Sees for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017, forecasted earnings from continuing operations $3.71 - $4.04

* "Our comparable sales were challenged during Q2 particularly in July with emergence of a fashion rotation at journeys"

* "Our comparable sales were challenged during Q2 particularly in July with emergence of a fashion rotation at journeys"

* Q3 off to a difficult start driven largely by impact of fashion shift at journeys during height of back to school season, challenges at Schuh