Sept 1 Vista Outdoor Inc
* Vista outdoor acquires Camp Chef
* Vista outdoor will pay a total purchase price of $74
million for Camp Chef
* Vista Outdoor Inc says Vista Outdoor expects acquisition
to be slightly accretive to FY17 earnings per share
* Says purchase price will also be subject to a customary
working capital adjustment
* Vista Outdoor financed purchase price paid at closing
using borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility
* Vista Outdoor Inc says Camp Chef will be integrated into
outdoor products segment of Vista Outdoor
* Plans to record payments conditioned on continued
employment as a compensation expense in future periods
