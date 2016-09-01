Sept 1 Vista Outdoor Inc

* Vista outdoor acquires Camp Chef

* Vista outdoor will pay a total purchase price of $74 million for Camp Chef

* Vista Outdoor Inc says Vista Outdoor expects acquisition to be slightly accretive to FY17 earnings per share

* Says purchase price will also be subject to a customary working capital adjustment

* Vista Outdoor financed purchase price paid at closing using borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility

* Vista Outdoor Inc says Camp Chef will be integrated into outdoor products segment of Vista Outdoor

* Plans to record payments conditioned on continued employment as a compensation expense in future periods