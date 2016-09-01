Sept 1 Dollarama Inc
* Dollarama reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales C$729 million versus I/B/E/S view c$726.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.88
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 same store sales rose 5.7 percent
* Sees comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2017 in
range of 4.0 pct to 5.0 pct
* Sees 2017 net new stores 60 to 70 units
* Dollarama Inc sees 2017 gross margin 37.0 pct to 38.0 pct
* Sees capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million
in FY 2017
* Announced that its board approved a quarterly cash
dividend for holders of common shares of $0.10 per common share
* Dollarama Inc sees 2017 EBITDA margin growth of 21.0 pct
to 22.5 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: