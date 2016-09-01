Sept 1 Anchor Bancorp Inc

* Anchor Bancorp announces appointment of new director and agreement with The Stilwell group

* Agreement with Stilwell group, and certain affiliates, to appoint Gordon Stephenson as a director to their respective boards

* Says in consideration of Stephenson's appointment, Stilwell Group has agreed not to acquire any additional shares of co

* Says agreement continues until March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: