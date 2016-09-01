UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for August 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says August ending client equity of $80.4 billion, 28% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group says 576 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS) for August, 22% lower than prior year and 4% lower than prior month
* 365 thousand client accounts, for August, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov