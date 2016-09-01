Sept 1 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 sales $207 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising full year revenue and net income guidance

* Sees GAAP income per share $2.09 to $2.19 for year ending April 30, 2017

* Sees net sales of $220 million to $230 million for three months ending October 31, 2016

* Sees non-GAAP income per share in range of $2.38 to $2.48 for year ending April 30, 2017

* Sees GAAP earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.48 for three months ending October 31, 2016

* Sees non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.53 to $0.57 for three months ending october 31, 2016

* Sees net sales in the range of $900 million to $920 million for year ending April 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $165.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $165.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $776.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S