UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 Cooper Companies Inc
* Cooper Companies announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.30
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.79
* Q3 revenue $514.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share raised to $8.32 - $8.47
* Sees fiscal Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.15 - $2.30
* Sees non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for full fiscal year 2016 approximately $60.8 million or $1.01 per share
* Sees fiscal 2016 total revenue raised to $1,944 - $1,957 million
* Sees fiscal Q4 2016 total revenue of $496 - $509 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $507.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.43, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov