BRIEF-Nucor posts Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 average sales price per ton decreased 7 pct from Q3 of 2016 and was consistent with Q4 of 2015
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* New oriental announces management change
* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Says appointed Chenggang Zhou, company's current president, as CEO of New Oriental
* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Says appointment is effective September 2, 2016
* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Zhou succeeds Michael Minhong Yu, who will become executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 average sales price per ton decreased 7 pct from Q3 of 2016 and was consistent with Q4 of 2015
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28 set to be the last trading day for the exchange.