Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second
quarter 2016 results
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 same store
sales fell 4.9 percent
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Qtrly earnings per
share $0.47
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Affected
negatively by aggressive appliance promotional environment,
which lowered average unit prices on stable unit demand
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 sales fell
10.2 percent to $556.4 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: