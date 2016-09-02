Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Nexvet biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence pivotal safety and efficacy studies of Frunevetmab in Q4 of 2016

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence a pivotal safety study of Ranevetmab dogs in first half of 2017

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says expects further data from its PD-1 and TNF programs over course of year

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Believes that its cash on hand of $31.5 million at June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund its operations through fiscal year 2017