BRIEF-UnitedHealthcare says $15 mln strategic partnership with Camden Coalition
* UnitedHealthcare - $15 million strategic partnership with Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers to develop, test and scale new models of care
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Nexvet biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence pivotal safety and efficacy studies of Frunevetmab in Q4 of 2016
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence a pivotal safety study of Ranevetmab dogs in first half of 2017
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says expects further data from its PD-1 and TNF programs over course of year
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Believes that its cash on hand of $31.5 million at June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund its operations through fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc, the No. 1 U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call