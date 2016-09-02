BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
Sept 2 CME Group Inc:
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 13.8 million contracts per day in August 2016; average daily volume to date in 2016 up 9 percent
* Says total open interest was 105 million contracts at end of August, up 15 percent from year-end 2015
* Says foreign exchange volume averaged 632,000 contracts per day in August 2016, down 29 percent from August 2015
* Interest rate volume averaged 7.1 million contracts per day in August 2016, down 11 percent from August 2015. Highlights include
* Grew fed fund futures ADV 12 percent to 134,000 contracts per day in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
OSLO, Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.