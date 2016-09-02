Sept 2 CME Group Inc:

* CME Group reached average daily volume of 13.8 million contracts per day in August 2016; average daily volume to date in 2016 up 9 percent

* Says total open interest was 105 million contracts at end of August, up 15 percent from year-end 2015

* Says foreign exchange volume averaged 632,000 contracts per day in August 2016, down 29 percent from August 2015

* Interest rate volume averaged 7.1 million contracts per day in August 2016, down 11 percent from August 2015. Highlights include

* Grew fed fund futures ADV 12 percent to 134,000 contracts per day in August 2016