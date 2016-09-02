BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
Sept 2 Hurco Companies Inc
* Hurco reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly sales and service fees were $52.4 million compared to $52.5 million in corresponding prior year period
* Qtrly sales and service fees included a negative currency impact of $1.13 million
* Orders for Q3 of fiscal 2016 were $47.6 million ,a 24% decrease
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
OSLO, Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.