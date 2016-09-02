BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
Sept 2 NV Gold Corp:
* NV Gold enters definitive agreement in regards to the acquisition of Redstar Gold Corp's Nevada assets including extensive geological database and 11 gold projects
* Under which NVX will acquire 100% of Redstar's exploration assets in Nevada
* Assets consist of 11 exploration projects in Nevada
* Under terms of agreement, NVX will acquire database, projects in consideration of NVX issuing to Redstar 6 million shares of NVX
* Under the agreement, Redstar has right to name two of a proposed 6 member board of NVX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
OSLO, Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.