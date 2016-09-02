Sept 2 Accuride Corp:

* Accuride reaches agreement to be acquired by Crestview Partners

* Crestview to pay $2.58 per share

* President and CEO Rick Dauch and members of Accuride leadership team will continue to lead business after transaction closes

* After transaction closes, co will remain independent global company with continuity of leadership, business units and worldwide operations

* Agreement contains customary 35 calendar day "go shop" period during which co, advisors are permitted to solicit alternative deal proposals

* Accuride says Accuride's board of directors unanimously approved Crestview transaction

* Says Accuride will continue to operate under its current brand name and remain headquartered in Evansville, Ind., USA