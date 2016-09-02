BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank to buy Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania
* Bryn Mawr Bank corporation to acquire Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Sept 2 Accuride Corp:
* Accuride reaches agreement to be acquired by Crestview Partners
* Crestview to pay $2.58 per share
* President and CEO Rick Dauch and members of Accuride leadership team will continue to lead business after transaction closes
* After transaction closes, co will remain independent global company with continuity of leadership, business units and worldwide operations
* Agreement contains customary 35 calendar day "go shop" period during which co, advisors are permitted to solicit alternative deal proposals
* Accuride says Accuride's board of directors unanimously approved Crestview transaction
* Says Accuride will continue to operate under its current brand name and remain headquartered in Evansville, Ind., USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.