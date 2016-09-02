Sept 2 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for
august 2016
* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of
august declined 9.5% year over year
* Outage delta suffered in august resulted in 2,300
cancelled flights over a three day period
* Outage and subsequent operational recovery efforts
negatively impacted august revenue by approximately $100 million
or 2 points of prasm
* Says August mainline completion factor of 98.0%
* Says August total system rpms 20.22 billion versus 20.82
billion
* August load factor 84.4% versus 87.3%
* Aug 2016 total system ASM's 23.95 billion, up 0.5
percent
* Continue to see pressure from close-in domestic yield
weakness, supply-demand imbalance in transatlantic,headwinds
from Yen hedge positions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: