CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners climb
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.
Sept 2 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska air group reports august 2016 operational results
* On a combined basis, air group reported a 9.0 percent increase in august traffic on a 10.3 percent increase in capacity
* August load factor decreased 0.9 points to 85.8 percent
* Alaska air group inc says august available seat miles 3.94 billion, up 10.3 percent
* Alaska air group inc says august revenue passenger miles 3.38 billion, up 9.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.
* Dryships announces successful completion of the $200.0 million common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says completes acquisition of IP network analytics firm Deepfield, originally announced December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)