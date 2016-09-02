Sept 2 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska air group reports august 2016 operational results

* On a combined basis, air group reported a 9.0 percent increase in august traffic on a 10.3 percent increase in capacity

* August load factor decreased 0.9 points to 85.8 percent

* Alaska air group inc says august available seat miles 3.94 billion, up 10.3 percent

* Alaska air group inc says august revenue passenger miles 3.38 billion, up 9.0 percent