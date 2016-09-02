Sept 2 Delek Us Holdings Inc
* Delek Us And Delek Logistics announce cfo transition plan
* Delek Us And Delek Logistics announce cfo transition plan
* Delek Us Holdings Inc says executive vice president and
chief financial officer Assi Ginzburg has decided to resign his
role as chief financial officer effective november 4
* Executive vice president and chief financial officer Assi
Ginzburg has decided to resign his role as chief financial
officer effective november 4, 2016
* Delek Us Holdings Inc says Ginzburg to remain until
November 4, 2016 and search for successor in progress
* Delek has commenced process of identifying Mr. Ginzburg's
successor.
* Following his departure, Ginzburg will remain as a member
of board of directors of Delek Logistics Gp, Llc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: