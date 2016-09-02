BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Eastsiberian Plc
* Eastsiberian plc announces memorandum of understanding for proposed sale transaction and reports financial results for the year ended may 31, 2016
* To sell assets of Eastsiberian in respect of its Nicaraguan opportunity to a private arm's length third party company
* Price of assets is equal to $3 million
* As consideration for execution by purchaser of MoU, co agreed to immediately assign to purchaser its interests in cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc