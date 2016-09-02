BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
Sept 2 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Communications sales & leasing announces $250 million atm equity offering program
* "at market" equity offering program, pursuant to which co may offer and sell shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
* Company has no immediate intention to utilize program as it currently has substantial liquidity from existing cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc