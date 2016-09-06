Sept 6 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier provides c series program updates
* 2016 c series delivery schedule adjusted to reflect pratt
& whitney engine delays
* Consolidated revenue and ebit guidance reaffirmed
* As a result, consolidated fcf usage guidance range
adjusted to $1.15b to $1.45b from $1.0b to $1.3b
* Expects to end year with a strong liquidity position
* Remains on track to achieve both its 2018 cash flow
neutral goal and its 2020 turn-around plan objectives.
* Adjusted fy c series delivery forecast from 15 to 7
aircraft as a result of engine delivery delays by its supplier
pratt & whitney
* Has more than 300 firm orders and up to 800 orders
including options and commitments for c series program
* C series delivery adjustment will result in lower revenues
at bombardier commercial aircraft for year without affecting
ebit materially
* As a result of delay, company now expects to be close to
lower end of $16.5 to $17.5 billion revenue guidance range for
2016
* As a result of delay, company now expects free cash flow
usage is expected to be in range of $1.15 to $1.45 billion for
2016
