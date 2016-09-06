Sept 6 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier provides c series program updates

* 2016 c series delivery schedule adjusted to reflect pratt & whitney engine delays

* Consolidated revenue and ebit guidance reaffirmed

* As a result, consolidated fcf usage guidance range adjusted to $1.15b to $1.45b from $1.0b to $1.3b

* Expects to end year with a strong liquidity position

* Remains on track to achieve both its 2018 cash flow neutral goal and its 2020 turn-around plan objectives.

* Adjusted fy c series delivery forecast from 15 to 7 aircraft as a result of engine delivery delays by its supplier pratt & whitney

* Has more than 300 firm orders and up to 800 orders including options and commitments for c series program

* C series delivery adjustment will result in lower revenues at bombardier commercial aircraft for year without affecting ebit materially

* As a result of delay, company now expects to be close to lower end of $16.5 to $17.5 billion revenue guidance range for 2016

* As a result of delay, company now expects free cash flow usage is expected to be in range of $1.15 to $1.45 billion for 2016