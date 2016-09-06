Sept 6 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
:
* Reports topline results from phase 3 affirm study of
TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia and provides corporate update
* Says data did not achieve statistical significance in
primary efficacy endpoint
* However, TNX-102 SL did show statistically significant
effects on pain when analyzed by other standard statistical
approaches
* Says overall, TNX-102 sl was well-tolerated in the study
* Says there were seven serious adverse events reported
during study
* Says four serious adverse events reported in placebo group
and three in active group
* Discontinue fibromyalgia program in order to fully focus
co's resources on advancing our potential breakthrough ptsd
program to phase 3
