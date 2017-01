Sept 6 BMC Stock Holdings Inc :

* BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. announces offering of $325.0 million senior secured notes

* Intends to commence an offering of $325.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem all of its outstanding 9 percent senior secured notes due 2018