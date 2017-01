Sept 6 Teamhealth Holdings Inc

* Teamhealth announces leadership transition

* Says appointment of Leif Murphy as its new president and chief executive officer

* Says murphy will succeed Michael D. Snow, who is retiring

* Maintaining its guidance for full fiscal year 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.68, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: