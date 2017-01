Sept 6 Evertz Technologies Ltd

* Evertz technologies reports results for the first quarter ended july 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue c$87 million versus i/b/e/s view c$95.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At end of august 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $70 million and shipments during month of august 2016 were $31 million

* Board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on september 6, 2016 of $0.18 per share