Sept 6 Microchip Technology
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net sales up 1 percent to 3 percent with
mid-point unchanged at 2 percent and non-GAAP EPS 85 cents to
89 cents per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $861.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Previously provided guidance for Q2 consolidated non-GAAP
net sales to be flat to up 4 percent with a mid-point of up 2
percent
* Original Q2 guidance for non-GAAP earning per share was
between 83 cents and 91 cents per share
* Due to Microchip's recent acquisition of Atmel and related
purchase accounting, Microchip is not able to provide GAAP
guidance at this time.
* Micrel's 6-inch fab in San Jose is on schedule to close in
October 2016
