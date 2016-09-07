Sept 7 Merck & Co Inc

* FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application, assigns priority review and grants breakthrough therapy designation to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Has also submitted a marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency for Keytruda in same patient population

* FDA assigned a PDUFA, or target action, date of Dec. 24, 2016

* Merck filed for approval of Keytruda in first-line setting at a dose of 200 mg every three weeks, dose studied in keynote-024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: