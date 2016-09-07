Sept 7 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc :

* Updates third quarter and full year 2016 guidance; announces $250 million share repurchase authorization

* Adjusting full-year 2016 comparable store sales growth to be in range of 1.5% to 2.5%

* Adjusting 2016 earnings per share to be in range of $0.83 to $0.86.

* Comparable store sales growth for Q3 ending October 2, 2016 is now expected to be approximately flat

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S