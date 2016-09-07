Sept 7 Western Digital Corp :

* Western Digital updates first fiscal quarter expectations

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 to $1.05

* Sees Q1 revenue $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion

* Q1 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 33%