Sept 7 General Mills Inc

* General Mills reaffirms key fiscal 2017 financial targets

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $16.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects organic net sales growth in quarter ended August 28, 2016, will be below its full-year guidance range

* Q1 constant-currency adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be below last year's levels that grew 36 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S