Sept 7 Gray Television Inc

* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of senior notes

* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $525.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $200.0 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.875% senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use to complete a cash tender offer for outstanding $675.0 million aggregate principal amount 7½% senior notes due 2020