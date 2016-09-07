Sept 7 (Reuters) -

* Perk expands credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank

* Perk inc says the amended agreement will increase maximum available capacity of facility from $4.5 million to $17.3 million

* Perk inc says IT intends to use a portion of facility to fund Orion EBITDA buyout, which was previously announced on August 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]