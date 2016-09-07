Sept 7 Tractor Supply Co

* Tractor supply company provides business update ahead of participation in goldman sachs global retailing conference

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.67

* Sees Q3 sales up about 4.2 to 5 percent

* Sees Q3 sales $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion

* Sees Q3 comparable store sales ranging from flat to a decrease of 1.0 percent

* Comparable store transaction counts in Q3 are expected to be slightly positive to flat in comparison to prior year Q3

* Lowering its guidance for results of operations expected for fiscal 2016

* Sees full-year net sales $6.70 billion - $6.75 billion

* Sees full-year comparable store sales 1.0% - 1.7%

* Sees full-year earnings per diluted share $3.22 - $3.26

