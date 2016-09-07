MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Tractor Supply Co
* Tractor supply company provides business update ahead of participation in goldman sachs global retailing conference
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.67
* Sees Q3 sales up about 4.2 to 5 percent
* Sees Q3 sales $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion
* Net sales for q3 are expected to increase approximately 4.2 percent to 5.0 percent to $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion
* Sees Q3 comparable store sales ranging from flat to a decrease of 1.0 percent
* Comparable store transaction counts in Q3 are expected to be slightly positive to flat in comparison to prior year Q3
* Expects net income per diluted share for Q3 to be in range of $0.65 to $0.67
* Lowering its guidance for results of operations expected for fiscal 2016
* Sees full-year net sales $6.70 billion - $6.75 billion
* Sees full-year comparable store sales 1.0% - 1.7%
* Sees full-year earnings per diluted share $3.22 - $3.26
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.