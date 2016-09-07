Sept 7 Sm Energy Co

* Prices $500 million public offering of senior notes due 2026

* Says notes will be issued at par

* Priced an offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75 percent senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to pay a portion of purchase price for its recently announced acquisition