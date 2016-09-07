Sept 7 Tailored Brands Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Company Maintains full year guidance

* Says continue to execute transition plan for tailored brands and are on track to achieve targeted $50 million of cost savings in 2016

* Q2 sales fell 1.1 percent to $909.7 million