MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Storm Resources Ltd
* Storm Resources Ltd. announces processing arrangement at Umbach and increased 2017 production guidance
* Production guidance for 2017 is being increased with anticipated increase in funds flow
* Capital investment in 2016 is being increased by $20 million from previous guidance
* Forecast Q4 production of 13,000 - 14,000 boe/d (18 percent NGL)
* Forecast 2016 annual production of 12,500 - 13,500 boe/d (18 percent NGL)
* Forecast Q4 2017 production of 18,000 - 20,000 boe/d (17 percent NGL)
* Forecast 2017 annual production of 16,500 - 18,000 boe/d (17 percent NGL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.