RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Sept 7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
* Priced an offering of 1 billion euros aggregate principal amount of its 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024
* Priced an offering of 600 million euros aggregate principal amount of its 1.375% senior notes due 2028
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance portion of estimated $4.2 billion purchase price for acquisition of FEI Co
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - notes due 2024 priced at 99.122 pct of principal amount, notes due 2028 priced at 99.748 pct of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.