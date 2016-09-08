Sept 8 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. reports second quarter 2016
unaudited financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 34.6 percent to $17 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.004
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says including recent acquisition
of operating assets in U.S. On July 15, 2016, total IPP assets
in operation currently stand at 155 MW
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says electricity sales were $15.6
million in Q2 of 2016, up 40.2% from $11.2 million in same
period of 2015
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says as of June 30, 2016, company
owned and operated 133.1 MW of IPP assets, which remained at
same level as of end of March 31, 2016
