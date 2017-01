Sept 8 Barnes & Noble Education Inc

* Barnes & Noble Education reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 sales rose 0.1 percent to $239.2 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* For fiscal year 2017, company continues to expect total sales to grow by 2 pct to 4.0 pct

* Fiscal year 2017 comparable store sales are expected to be about flat to 2.0 pct lower than prior year

* Capital expenditures are expected to be about $50 mln for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: