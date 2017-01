Sept 8 Barnes & Noble Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $913.9 million

* Says now expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline in low single digits

* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Omparable store sales declined 6.0% for quarter

* Nook sales, which include digital content, devices and accessories, declined 24.5% to $41.0 million for quarter.

* Says continues to expect full year consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $200 million to $250 million