Sept 8 Envirostar Inc:

* Envirostar Inc announces the acquisition of western state design inc

* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to EVI's earnings in its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2017

* Deal for $28.0 million

* Says agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Western State Design LLC

* Purchase price is expected to be funded by a credit facility that EVI intends to enter into with a commercial bank prior to closing