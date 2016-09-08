UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 8 Envirostar Inc:
* Envirostar Inc announces the acquisition of western state design inc
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to EVI's earnings in its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2017
* Deal for $28.0 million
* Says agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Western State Design LLC
* Purchase price is expected to be funded by a credit facility that EVI intends to enter into with a commercial bank prior to closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: