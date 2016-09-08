Sept 8 Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for
the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.59
* Qtrly revenues C$467.8 million versus C$481.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.55, revenue view C$486.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.62
* Flyer printing volume is expected to remain relatively
stable during the fourth quarter of 2016
* "within media sector,impact of transformation of
advertising market should continue to affect our newspaper
publishing activities"
* "contribution from acquisitions of robbie manufacturing
and ultra flex packaging will continue to have a positive impact
during q4"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: