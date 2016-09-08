Sept 8 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Crescent Point announces increased capital expenditures of
CDN$600 million in 2016 and 2017, upwardly revised guidance and
a CDN$650 million bought deal financing
* Crescent Point Energy Corp says to sell 33.7 million
common shares at $19.30 per share to raise gross proceeds of
approximately CDN$650 million
* Net proceeds will be used to fund incremental growth
capital expenditures during 2016 and 2017 and to reduce bank
indebtedness
* Crescent Point Energy Corp says for 2016, Crescent Point
is increasing its Q4 capital budget by $150 million
* For 2016, upward revised annual average production
guidance of 167,000 boe/d
* Increased 2016, 2017 capital budget will allow co to
maintain current 20 rig drilling program over next 12 -18
months, excluding spring break-up
* Sees 2017 exit production of about 175,000 boe/d to
177,000 boe/d, or an annual growth rate of approximately five to
8 percent
* Crescent Point Energy Corp says company's preliminary 2017
capital budget of $1.4 billion
* Sees 2017 budget of $1.4 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: