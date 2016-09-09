BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
Sept 9 Royal Nickel Corp
* Rnc announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement and significant investment by eric sprott
* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 17.6 million units of rnc at $0.34/unit
* Says net proceeds of private placement will be used for continued ramp up and development of rnc's beta hunt mine
* Says eric sprott agreed to purchase units in private placement and separate transaction facilitated by underwriters
* Eric sprott transactions resulting in ownership of at least 10% of outstanding shares of rnc on a partially diluted basis
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.