* Rnc announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement and significant investment by eric sprott

* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 17.6 million units of rnc at $0.34/unit

* Says net proceeds of private placement will be used for continued ramp up and development of rnc's beta hunt mine

* Says eric sprott agreed to purchase units in private placement and separate transaction facilitated by underwriters

* Eric sprott transactions resulting in ownership of at least 10% of outstanding shares of rnc on a partially diluted basis