BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
Sept 9 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc
* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 32.6 percent to $716.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Guidance for all of fiscal 2016 for total revenues is expected to be between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $200 million and $225 million
Income before income taxes excluding charges expected to be between $25 million and $35 million for all of fiscal 2016
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.