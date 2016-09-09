BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 SMART Technologies Inc
* Smart technologies announces update regarding plan of arrangement
* Smart technologies says co and foxconn technology group are in process of negotiating short extension to closing date contemplated under arrangement agreement
* Says smart anticipates closing of arrangement will occur by no later than september 14, 2016
* Smart technologies says short extension to closing date contemplated under arrangement agreement to facilitate funding of cash consideration payable by foxconn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.