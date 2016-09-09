Sept 9 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Amd announces pricing and upsize of $700 million of convertible senior notes and pricing of public offering of $600 million of common stock

* Pricing of an upsized public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% convertible senior notes due 2026

* Says offering of new notes was upsized from an originally announced amount of $450 million

* Says pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock of $600 million at a price of $6.00 per share

* Says estimates that net proceeds from issuance and sale of shares and new notes will be approximately $1.26 billion

* Says intends to use net proceeds received from offerings to repay its borrowings under a credit facility