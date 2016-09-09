Sept 9 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* Amd announces pricing and upsize of $700 million of
convertible senior notes and pricing of public offering of $600
million of common stock
* Pricing of an upsized public offering of $700 million
aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% convertible senior
notes due 2026
* Says offering of new notes was upsized from an originally
announced amount of $450 million
* Says pricing of a public offering of shares of its common
stock of $600 million at a price of $6.00 per share
* Says estimates that net proceeds from issuance and sale of
shares and new notes will be approximately $1.26 billion
* Says intends to use net proceeds received from offerings
to repay its borrowings under a credit facility
