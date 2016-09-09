Chevron says to give CEO fewer stock options
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
Sept 9 IDM Mining Ltd:
* Idm mining announces private placement
* To sell by way of a private placement units of company and flow-through shares for gross proceeds of up to C$5 million
* Each unit offered at price of $0.17 and will be comprised of one common share of company and one half of one common share purchase warrant
* Proceeds shall be primarily used for additional resource expansion drilling, exploration, permitting at red mountain project Source text for Eikon:
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
* Biocryst announces the acceptance of Peramivir MAA filing by the European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results