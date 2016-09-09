BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Nevado Resources Corp
* Nevado announces resignation of CEO
* Says CEO and President Michael Curtis resigned
* Sylvain Laberge, will serve as CEO while board of directors identifies Nevado's next CEO
* Sylvain Laberge, will serve as CEO while board of directors identifies Nevado's next CEO. Change is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene