PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 12 Eagle Materials Inc :
* Eagle Materials Inc. announces a definitive agreement to acquire Cemex's Fairborn cement plant and related assets
* Purchase price is $400 million
* Says following close and financing of transaction, Eagle is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 2.0x
* Anticipates certain tax benefits arising from transaction, net present value of which is expected to be about $50 million
* Deal will increase Eagle's US cement capacity by roughly 20% and is expected to be accretive to earnings immediately post-closing
* Eagle intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing bank credit facility
* Calendar 2016 revenue and EBITDA for acquired assets is estimated to be $79 million and $33 million, respectively
* Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Eagle Materials Inc. on this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK