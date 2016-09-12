Sept 12 Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Catalyst announces resignation of its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

* Frank De Costanzo, Senior Vice President and CFO is leaving company to pursue a CFO position with another organization

* Gerrie Kotze, company's Corporate Controller has been named as Vice president, Finance to replace Costanzo on an interim basis

* Says search for de Costanzo's successor will begin shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: